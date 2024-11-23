Saturday 23 November 2024

Medeva Shows Its Strength After Failed Merger Talks

26 February 1996

Medeva of the UK revealed a good performance in 1995, and said that, with failed merger talks with Fisons behind it, it is moving forward with new projects. Pretax profits grew 23% in 1995 to L79 million ($120.8 million), sales were L256 million, ahead 7%, and earnings per share were 16% up to 16.9 pence.

Bernard Taylor, Medeva's retiring chairman, said that it was an excellent set of results, not just reflecting the values presented but "the robustness they also embody, having been achieved against major competition, particularly regarding respiratory products."

Global pharmaceutical turnover advanced 8%. There was strong growth from methylphenidate, with sales rising 34% in 1995 to L86 million. The rate of growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but Medeva's market share increased in 1994 from 64% to 66%. Sales of Fluvirin, Medeva's leading vaccine, with over 13 million doses sold, grew around 60%. Total vaccine turnover was up 14% to L39 million, and sales of hospital products advanced 9% to L42 million. Turnover of other products fell 3% to L48 million and Medeva's respiratory product sales declined 19% to L41 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze