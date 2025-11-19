MEDEVA TO MARKET SEMPREX-D

Medeva has announced that its US subsidiary, Adams Laboratories, has signed an exclusive agreement to market Burroughs Wellcome's new combination antihistamine/decongestant Semprex-D (acrivastine and pseudoephedrine HCl). The product, which is indicated for the treatment of symptoms related to seasonal allergic rhinitis, has just been cleared for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Adams Laboratories specializes in the manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Under the exclusive agreement with BW, Adams will market and detail Semprex-D to physicians through its network of 220 field sales staff, whilst BW will be responsible for the manufacture and distribution of the product. Adams will start marketing the product in April, but does not expect a major financial contribution until 1995. The US market for prescription combination rhinitis products was approximately $350 million in 1993.
