MEDICAL COST CAPS WILL HIT NJ WORKERS

New Jersey's Advisory Panel on Federal Health Care Reform has issues a report which says any health care reform plans that include price controls could seriously harm the state's economy because of the large number of people working in the drug and health products industry. The report urges the state's congressional delegation to oppose any plan that includes price controls or that would impose a complicated regulatory system on health care prices.

While emphasizing the importance of achieving universal coverage, the report does not take a stand on employer mandates and does not recommend any source of funding for universal coverage. But it does recommend a wide degree of latitude for states to pursue their own health reform initiatives, and notes that in most federal programs, NJ gives more than it gets back.