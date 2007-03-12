Medical literature supports Bradley's low-dose estrogen

USA-based Bradley Pharmaceuticals reports a growing trend in medical literature and general media in support of low-dose estrogen replacement therapies and transdermal estradiol products. The most recent article appears in the March issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the journal of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. This discusses the safety and effectiveness of Elestrin (estradiol gel 0.06%), Bradley's low-dose transdermal estradiol gel indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms, specifically hot flashes, associated with menopause. It is anticipated that prescription only Elestrin will be available to physicians, pharmacists and patients mid-2007.

The medical peer-reviewed journal reports the results of a major Phase III multicenter study titled, Low Dose of Transdermal Estradiol (E2) Gel for Treatment of Symptomatic Postmenopausal Women, conducted to evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of Elestrin. At the conclusion of the study, 80% of the women who used Elestrin reported "great" or "moderate" results, a highly significant improvement over placebo treatment.

In addition, notes the drugmaker, a February 25 article released by the Associated Press reported on a trial conducted by the Estrogen and Thromboembolism Risk (ESTHER) Study Group. According to this, transdermal estrogen may be safer than oral estrogen, concluding that transdermal delivery reduces the risk of venous blood clots in women. The same conclusions were presented in a November 30, 2006, article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Moreover, Newsweek magazine ran an in-depth piece on menopause and its effect on a woman's body, including a discussion on the risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy. The article reinforced the position iterated by the Food and Drug Administration, the Women's Health Initiative and ACOG to use the lowest dose of hormones that provides symptomatic relief for the shortest time possible.