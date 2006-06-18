Friday 22 November 2024

Medicare Rx penalty elimination plan stalls

18 June 2006

The proposal by Senators Chuck Grassley (Republican, Iowa) and Max Baucus (Democrat, Montana) to scrap the late-enrollment penalty for the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit available to US senior citizens looks set to stall, despite having 38 co-sponsors (out of a possible 100 Senators, including Sen Grassley).

The draft legislation would eliminate the penalty, which costs enrollees who sign-up for the benefit in November this year the equivalent of 1% of their premiums for each month (Marketletter May 29). The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had not, almost a month after the May 15 deadline, yet published final totals for the number of people covered by the prescription drug plan, or equivalent coverage.

Although the proposal is thought to have widespread support in the US Senate, critics believe that such legislation is premature, preferring instead to give the program more time to settle down, after the hectic enrollment efforts led by the federal administration up to the May 15 deadline. With an estimated 1.5 million people across the USA who are potentially affected by the penalty (low-income beneficiaries are already exempt), politicians will be mindful of the November mid-term elections, which fall less than two weeks before the next enrollment period opens.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze