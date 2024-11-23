Medicine Supply Deals Signed By Egypt And Iraq

Sanction-stricken Iraq has signed two deals with Egypt for the supply ofmuch-needed medicines in accord with the United Nations oil-for-food plan, reports the Egyptian MENA news agency. The agreements, between Iraq's Ministry of Health and the Egyptian International Company for Pharmaceutical Industries, came just a week after Egypt held its Medicine Week in Iraq's capital, Baghdad.
Under a deal signed in late January, Egypt was to export $3 million worth of medicines to Iraq, the first batch of which has already reached its destination. Egypt expects the volume of exports to Iraq to reach $100 million in the first six months of implementation of the new agreement.
