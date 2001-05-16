Medicis to license Abbott's Omnicef in USA

Abbott Laboratories and Medicis Pharmaceutical have reached an agreementin which the latter will promote Omnicef (cefdinir) capsules, Abbot's antibiotic for uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections, in the USA. The drug, which was launched three years ago on the US market (Marketletter October 12, 1998), is a semisynthetic cephalosporin which has good efficacy against Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. Jerry Wenker, vice president of Abbott, said that the new partnership "will expand the use of Omnicef into dermatology and beyond its strength in respiratory infections."