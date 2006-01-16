Medicure expands antithrombics accord

USA-based drugmaker Medicure, a cardiovascular drug discovery and development firm, has expanded its antithrombotic research collaboration with Jawed Fareed a professor at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois.
Medicure's antithrombotic agents have demonstrated a unique dual antiplatelet/anticoagulant mechanism of action, indicating potential in the treatment of diseases such as myocardial infarction, stroke, pulmonary emboli and peripheral arterial disease. The expanded collaboration with Prof Fareed will involve a number of new preclinical studies, with the objective of advancing a lead clinical candidate into human studies.
Medicure's lead antithrombotic is MC-45308, a novel dual-acting antithrombotic, with demonstrated preclinical antiplatelet and anticoagulant efficacy. The agent is one of the only known products that demonstrates this dual effect, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze