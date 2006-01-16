Medicure expands antithrombics accord

USA-based drugmaker Medicure, a cardiovascular drug discovery and development firm, has expanded its antithrombotic research collaboration with Jawed Fareed a professor at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois.

Medicure's antithrombotic agents have demonstrated a unique dual antiplatelet/anticoagulant mechanism of action, indicating potential in the treatment of diseases such as myocardial infarction, stroke, pulmonary emboli and peripheral arterial disease. The expanded collaboration with Prof Fareed will involve a number of new preclinical studies, with the objective of advancing a lead clinical candidate into human studies.

Medicure's lead antithrombotic is MC-45308, a novel dual-acting antithrombotic, with demonstrated preclinical antiplatelet and anticoagulant efficacy. The agent is one of the only known products that demonstrates this dual effect, the firm noted.