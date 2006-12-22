Medicure raises $20.3M in private placing

Medicure, a Canadian cardiovascular drug discovery and development firm, has signed securities purchase agreements with US institutional investors raising total gross proceeds of approximately $20.3 million. Under the terms of the deal, Medicure intends to issue approximately 15.6 million common shares at a price of $1.30, together with warrants, to purchase approximately 3.1 million additional common shares. The warrants have a five-year term and an exercise price of $1.70. The private placement is expected to close in the next several days and is subject to the approval of the Toronto and American Stock Exchanges.