Tuesday 21 January 2025

MedImmune initiates Vitaxin Ph I/II trial

17 July 2001

MedImmune has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial of the antibodyVitaxin as a treatment for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Vitaxin has the potential to inhibit angiogenesis by binding to the AvB3 antigen, which is expressed on a variety of cells that are involved in the inflammatory response in a number of diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, restenosis and cancer.

The Phase I trial is a dose-escalation study, whilst the Phase II study will evaluate the antitumor activity of Vitaxin. These studies follow on from an initial pharmacokinetic trial, which began earlier this year, in which Vitaxin was administered intravenously at up to six dose levels in patients with refractory solid tumors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fermion and Simcere partner to develop novel analgesic
Pharmaceutical
Fermion and Simcere partner to develop novel analgesic
20 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Orexo converts vipoglanstat royalties into Gesynta stake
20 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis sues US health agency over drug rebate model
20 January 2025
Biotechnology
Growth in early-stage trials of ATMPs in UK
20 January 2025
Biotechnology
EC expands approval for Jemperli
20 January 2025
Biotechnology
Immuneel Therapeutics launches Qartemi in India
20 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
SCTbio and CCRM Nordic ink partnership on ATMPs
20 January 2025

Company Spotlight

An Australian biopharma company developing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze