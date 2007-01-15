MedImmune to develop CD28 MAb with JT

US drugmaker MedImmune hopes to develop a monoclonal antibody targeting pathways within the CD28 receptor family for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, under a recently-signed license agreement with Japan Tobacco. MedImmune's initial efforts will focus on developing the current lead antibody, which aims to inhibit a key receptor called inducible-costimulator. Under the terms of the agreement, JT will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on future marketed products, while retaining exclusive rights to the current lead antibody in Japan. MedImmune has exclusive development and marketing rights for the rest of world.