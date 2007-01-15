MedImmune to develop CD28 MAb with JT

US drugmaker MedImmune hopes to develop a monoclonal antibody targeting pathways within the CD28 receptor family for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, under a recently-signed license agreement with Japan Tobacco. MedImmune's initial efforts will focus on developing the current lead antibody, which aims to inhibit a key receptor called inducible-costimulator. Under the terms of the agreement, JT will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on future marketed products, while retaining exclusive rights to the current lead antibody in Japan. MedImmune has exclusive development and marketing rights for the rest of world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze