Medtronic in deal with OsteoGenix

Medtronic has entered into a development agreement with fellow USA-based OsteoGenix, a privately-held orthobiologic pharmaceutical company. The deal will enable OsteoGenix to complete preclinical work on its proprietary bone anabolic agent and advance this program through clinical trials and will give Medtronic an additional source of bone-growth therapies for surgeons whose patients require bone grafting options.
Pete Wehrly, senior vice president and president of the Spinal and Navigation businesses at Medtronic, said: "we see OsteoGenix as bringing a new option to patients and one that will nicely compliment our existing industry-leading bone growth therapies."
