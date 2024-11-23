Megabios Raises $14 M In Private Financing

Megabios of the USA, which has struck deals with three majorpharmaceutical companies, Eli Lilly, Glaxo Wellcome and Pfizer (Marketletters passim), has raised $14 million from its private placing.
Patrick Enright, chief financial officer and vice president of the company, commented: "the financing further strengthens Megabios' financial position and validates our investors' confidence in the value of our technology...with $25 million in cash and a modest burn rate, Megabios now has the flexibility to consider new strategic initiatives, such as broadening its technology base." The firm focuses on gene delivery systems (Marketletter May 26).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze