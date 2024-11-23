Meiji Seika Reviews Expansion Plans

Japanese drugmaker Meiji Seika is expanding its overseas operations withfive joint ventures, two in China and one each in Thailand, Indonesia and Spain, reports Pharma Japan, with the expectations that foreign sales will reach 25 billion yen ($209.3 million) compared with the current level of 13 billion yen.
Leading the growth will be Meiji's Meiact (cefditoren pivoxil), being developed locally in Europe and Asia and, the company said, selection of marketing affiliates for the product in Europe is almost complete. PJ also noted that Meiji's senior executive vice president Yutaka Ogawa said the company is establishing R&D affiliates to ensure new products; five products are now under codevelopment.
