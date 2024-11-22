Menarini Chief Calls For Solid Industry Framework

Alberto Aleotti, president of Italy's leading drugmaker Menarini SpA, says that the company is considering acquisitions and other drug sector investments, to increase the critical size of one of the few Italian-owned pharmaceutical companies left in the country.
The company made an abortive attempt to acquire a stake in the UK-based Boots pharmaceutical business (which in the event went to BASF of Germany; Marketletters passim) last November, and Dr Aleotti contends that it would be "impossible to continue to invest in the pharmaceutical sector if the state does not provide the necessary secure climate."
In particular, Menarini is involved in discussions over a 5% stake in the Ina group, which is to be privatized, because of potential synergies between the pharmaceutical industry and the health insurance sector. However, everything depends on the government's attitude.
