Menarini launches Nebilet beta-blockers

Italian firm Menarini Pharma has announced the launch of its third-generation vasodilating beta-blocker Nebilet (nebivolol), for the treatment of stable, mild-to-moderate chronic heart failure in patients over 70 years of age. The product, which is already indicated for the management of hypertension, has demonstrated clear outcome benefits in CHF trials.

The SENIOR study (Study of Effects of Nebivolol Intervention in Outcomes and Rehospitalization in Seniors with heart failure) forms the basis of the products regulatory approval. During the program, the drug, combined with standard therapy, significantly reduced all-cause mortality and hospital admission in heart failure patients 14% when compared with placebo.

Marcus Flather, lead study investigator and cardiologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, in London, UK, said: "the SENIORS study is unique because it specifically addressed the issue of safety and efficacy of beta-blockers in elderly patients with heart failure."