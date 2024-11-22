Menarini Threat Of Move To Berlin "Only Suspended"

The earlier threat by the major Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini to switch production to Berlin, Germany, in protest at the health policy of the Italian government (Marketletter August 1), is "an operation that is suspended not withdrawn," according to president Alberto Aleotti.
Dr Aleotti says that for the moment the Florence-based company does not want to contemplate transfer as it waits for the expected December 31 clarification of the government's intentions towards aligning Italian and average European drug prices. The pharmaceutical industry is also expecting a revision of draft legislation on the 10% reduction in reimbursable drug prices.
Menarini has made it clear that if these decisions are taken in a positive sense the company will keep production in Italy.
