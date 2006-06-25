Friday 22 November 2024

Menopur more effective than rFSH in IVF

25 June 2006

Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical group Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that use of its in vitro fertilization drug Menopur (menotrophin) results in significantly higher live birth rates than treatment with recombinant follicle stimulating hormone (rFSH) alone. The product, which mediates hormonal follicular stimulation and human chorionic gonadotrophin-driven (hCG) luteinizing hormone activity, mimics natural reproduction via coordination of both mechanisms.

The findings, which were presented at the 2006 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology congress in Prague in the Czech Republic, were derived from the combined analysis of the Menotrophin vs Recombinant FSH in vitro Fertilization Trial (MERiT2) and the European and Israeli Study Group (EISG) program. Both studies were large, randomized assessments during which women underwent controlled ovarian stimulation with Menopur or rFSH, administered via subcutaneous injection.

The results of the analysis showed that the live birth rate in women receiving Menopur was 26%, in comparison with 21% in those treated with rFSH. In addition, the ongoing pregnancy rate per IVF cycle was significantly higher in the Menopur treated cohort, 27% versus 21% in the rFSH group. The firm also reported that there were no significant safety differences between the two groups in terms of the rate of miscarriage and multiple or ectopic pregnancies.

