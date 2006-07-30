Merck and Co's 2nd-qtr 2006 net income reaches $1.4B thanks to Zocor and Singulair

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that its net income for the second quarter of 2006, which hit $1.44 billion, was nearly double that for the comparable period last year. The company attributes much of its success in the second three months of the year to the continued good performance of its cholesterol-lowering treatment Zocor (simvastatin), as well as the asthma drug Singulair (montelukast), which produced revenues of $990.0 million and $950.0 million, respectively. The firm also said that it had been pleased with sales of the statin Zocor, for which it lost US marketing exclusivity late last month.
The company's share price rose $1.59, or 4.3%, to $38.95 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day of the announcement, July 24.
Collaboration with Schering-Plough
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze