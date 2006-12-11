Merck & Co announces trade name for MK-0431A

Merck & Co has announced the trademark Janumet for MK-0431A, the company's investigational oral medicine combining sitagliptin phosphate with metformin for type 2 diabetes.
Janumet is designed to provide an additional treatment option for patients who need more than one oral agent to help control their blood sugar and is currently under standard review by the US Food and Drug Administration. Merck expects FDA action on the New Drug Application by the end of March 2007, and is also moving forward as planned with regulatory filings in countries outside the USA.
