Merck & Co cuts AIDS drug prices to LDCs

As part of an effort to stop Thailand buying generic copies from India, US drug major Merck & Co has cut the price of its HIV/AIDS medicine, Stocrin (efavirenz), in the least developed countries of the world and those hardest hit by the epidemic.
The price of the 600mg formulation of Stocrin has been reduced 14.5% to$0.65 per day, or $237.25 per patient a year for purchasers in countries in the low category of the Human Development Index and in medium HDI nations with an adult HIV prevalence of 1% or greater. In the latter group of countries with an adult HIV prevalence of less than 1%, the price of the 600mg formulation of the drug will be cut 5.8%, to $1.80 per day, or $657.00 per patient annually.
The firm says it is is lowering the price of the 600mg formulation due to efficiencies resulting from improved manufacturing processes, noting that this is the second time that it has reduced the price of this formulation in less than a year. The prices of other formulations of Stocrin and Merck's other HIV/AIDS drug, Crixivan (indinavir sulfate), remain unchanged.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze