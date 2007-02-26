Merck & Co cuts AIDS drug prices to LDCs

As part of an effort to stop Thailand buying generic copies from India, US drug major Merck & Co has cut the price of its HIV/AIDS medicine, Stocrin (efavirenz), in the least developed countries of the world and those hardest hit by the epidemic.

The price of the 600mg formulation of Stocrin has been reduced 14.5% to$0.65 per day, or $237.25 per patient a year for purchasers in countries in the low category of the Human Development Index and in medium HDI nations with an adult HIV prevalence of 1% or greater. In the latter group of countries with an adult HIV prevalence of less than 1%, the price of the 600mg formulation of the drug will be cut 5.8%, to $1.80 per day, or $657.00 per patient annually.

The firm says it is is lowering the price of the 600mg formulation due to efficiencies resulting from improved manufacturing processes, noting that this is the second time that it has reduced the price of this formulation in less than a year. The prices of other formulations of Stocrin and Merck's other HIV/AIDS drug, Crixivan (indinavir sulfate), remain unchanged.