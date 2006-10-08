Friday 22 November 2024

Merck & Co delays 2007 filing of MK-524B on formulation issue, pre-2009 launch unlikely

8 October 2006

Merck & Co says it will delay filing an investigational triple combination cholesterol pill because of unspecified formulation difficulties. The US drug major, which had originally planned to file MK-0524B with regulators worldwide in 2007, has not set a new date for submission although it is unlikely to hit the market before 2009.

The agent, a fixed-dose combination of a DP-1 selective inhibitor coupled with extended-release niacin, called MK-0524A, and the Merck-originated cholesterol-lowering drug Zocor (simvastatin), is one of several potentially-lucrative products hoped to reverse the firm's ailing fortunes after costly litigation over withdrawn painkiller Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim).

On the day of the news, September 29, shares in the New Jersey-based company fell $0.15 to $49.39. Gustav Ando, an analyst with Global Insights, noted the the agent is one of the biggest, most promising potential billion-dollar drugs in Merck's development pipline. "The announcement creates significant uncertainty around a company that has already been suffering from numerous problems in its research department, which was once the envy of the global pharmaceutical industry," he said. Global Insight sees the revised timeline as a big problem for the company, though it does not believe that there will be a knee-jerk reaction to go out and acquire drugs to replace MK-524B as it is a delay and not a termination of development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze