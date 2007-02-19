Merck & Co extends license to IPA software

USA-based Ingenuity Systems has entered a multiyear agreement with US drug major Merck & Co to extend and expand its licensing agreement for access to Ingenuity Pathways Analysis software for biological exploration, interpretation and analysis.

Merck scientists have used IPA since 2004 and it has been fully integrated into their R&D process and utilized by the compound profiling group and biologists in multiple therapeutic areas.

Ingenuity noted that its IPA technology enables researchers to model, analyze and understand the complex biological systems at the core of life science research, adding that it supports all high-throughput analysis platforms and is used in virtually all areas of drug discovery and development from target identification and validation to biomarkers, predictive toxicology and pharmacogenomics.