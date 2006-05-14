Merck & Co forks out $400M to buy GlycoFi

Merck & Co says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the privately-held biotechnology firm GlycoFi, which specializes in the field of yeast glycoengineering and optimizing of biologic drug molecules and which has partnered with the US drug major since late-2005.
Under the terms of the merger accord, Merck will acquire 100% of the equity of GlycoFi, which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $400.0 million and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2006, subject to customary closing conditions and clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Anti-Trust Improvements Act.
...and $80M for Abmaxis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze