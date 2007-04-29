Merck & Co's 1st-qtr income climbs 12%

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that its net income for the first quarter of 2007 was $1.7 billion, up 12% from the $1.5 billion it earned in the comparable period in 2006. The firm added that the result includes $65.8 million in restructuring costs, equivalent to $0.06 per share.
Revenues up 7% on performance of asthma and cholesterol drugs
Merck said that higher revenues in the period, which grew 7% to $5.8 billion, were the foundation of its improved performance, highlighting its chronic asthma treatment Singulair (montelukast), sales of which increased 25% to $1.0 billion, as a key growth driver. The firm added that the the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the product for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchoconstriction in patients aged 15 and older was likely to boost revenues further.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze