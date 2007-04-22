Friday 22 November 2024

Merck & Co's Arcoxia gets thumbs-down from FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee

22 April 2007

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that the Food and Drug Administration's Arthritis Advisory Committee has voted against recommending the approval of its new painkiller Arcoxia (etoricoxib) for the symptomatic treatment of osteoarthritis. The vote was 20-one against approving the drug, with panel member Richard Cannon, a cardiologist with the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, commenting that "we do not have strong data that there is a need for this drug, compared to what's already available."

Arcoxia, which has been under review by the agency since 2003, is a selective COX-2 inhibitor. It has been dubbed the "offspring of Vioxx [rofecoxib]" by US consumer group Public Citizen, which argues that the agent is likely to be plagued by the same problems that led to Vioxx' withdrawal (Marketletters passim).

"Time to shut the door on COX-2 inhibitors" says Public Citizen

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze