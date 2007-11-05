Merck & Co's OTC Mevacor to go before FDA in Dec

US drug major Merck & Co has been advised that the New Drug Application for over-the-counter Mevacor (lovastatin) will be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration's Joint Meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee on December 13.

Merck is seeking approval of OTC Mevacor 20mg taken once daily to help lower cholesterol, which may prevent a first heart attack. The company is also looking forward to presenting data from the drug's clinical program in December.