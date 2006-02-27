Merck & Co's Rotateq enters US vacc program

US drug major Merck & Co says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has unanimously voted to recommend that all infants, starting at six to 12 weeks of age, be vaccinated with Rotateq (rotavirus vaccine, live, oral, pentavalent) to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis, a leading cause of severe dehydrating diarrhea in infants and young children.
The ACIP recommended that the oral, ready-to-use, three-dose vaccine be given during the current routine well-baby visits at two, four and six months of age. On February 3, the Food and Drug Administration approved the product, now the only vaccine available in the USA to prevent this serious and unpredictable disease, for use in infants between the ages of six to 32 weeks.
Merck noted that, by the time children in the USA are five years old, approximately one out of every 17 will visit the emergency room, and one out of every 65 will be hospitalized for rotavirus gastroenteritis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze