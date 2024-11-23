Merck & Co Sets Up Israeli Subsidiary

US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co has formed a wholly-ownedsubsidiary in Israel. It will market the firm's pharmaceutical products under the name Merck Sharp & Dohme Israel and will be located in Tel Aviv.
Connected with the establishment of the new organization, Merck has signed agreements with S Riesel Chemical Products, Teva Pharmaceutical and Assia-Riesel.
Teva will manufacture certain of Merck's products for the Israeli market, and will continue to provide distribution services for all Merck products in Israel. Additionally, Dan Riesel will operate as a consultant for MSD Israel and, at the end of the consultancy period, will have the option to serve on the board of directors of the local company. Teva and S Riesel are the co-owners of Assia-Riesel, which has promoted Merck's products in the country.
