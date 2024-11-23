Merck & Co To Price Drug In Ecu In Europe

US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co is to price its new treatment for AIDS, Crixivan (indinavir) in European currency units uniformly across the European Union.
The company says that the move is aimed at ensuring that there is fair access to the drug for all, reports Reuters. The company is also breaking with the standard practice in the industry of setting different prices for drugs sold to individual countries.
The EU approved Merck's product on October 4, and Merck will charge 9.64 Ecus ($12.03) a day for the product leaving factories.
