Merck & Co ups 1st-qtr EPS guidance

US drug major Merck & Co says that it anticipates its first-quarter earnings per share will be $0.63-$0.67, excluding restructuring charges related to site closures and position eliminations, and expects reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58-$0.64. Merck attributed these results to early revenue trends across its range of products, with newer products performing better than had been expected.

The company also raised its anticipated full-year 2007 EPS range to $2.55-$2.65, excluding restructuring charges related to site closures and position eliminations, and its full-year 2007 reported EPS range to $2.40-$2.55.