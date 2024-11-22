Merck DNA-Based Flu Vaccine Unveiled

Scientists from Merck Research Laboratories in the USA have developed a new naked DNA-based influenza vaccine which they say is an improvement over the existing products. Animal studies suggest that it outperforms commercially-available flu vaccines, may be given less frequently and protects against many flu variants. The standard flu vaccine is redesigned annually to provide the best cover against the virus.

Reported in the June issue of Nature Medicine, the Merck researchers note that the new vaccine consists of selected genes which code for both external and intracellular flu antigens. It is hoped that this combination will allow the generation of both humoral and cellular immunity, and so protect against infection or at least reduce the severity of symptoms. Clinical trials of the vaccine are expected to start shortly, according to lead investigator Margaret Liu.