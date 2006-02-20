Merck KGaA completes enrollment in Ph III Erbitux program

l German drugmaker Merck KGaA says it has reached the enrollment target for the 2,800-patient Phase III program for its cancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab). The firm will undertake three trials: the EPIC study will look at the epidermal growth factor antibody in metastatic calorectal cancer after failure of oxaliplatin chemotherapy; the EXTREME trial will evaulate its use as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; and the FLEX study will assess it in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
