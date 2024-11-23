Merck KGaA Expands In China Via JV

German drugmaker Merck KGaA has signed an agreement with the ChinaNational Pharmaceutical Industry Corp to set up a joint venture, Merck Beijing Pharmaceuticals, in which Merck will invest some $29.6 million and own 90% and CNPIC the other 10%.

Merck, which sees this as a vehicle to produce and market its range of pharmaceuticals to the People's Republic of China, will provide longstanding know-how in R&D as well as marketing and distribution expertise. The company notes that China, with a 1.3 billion population, is one of the biggest markets worldwide, and has an annual growth in the pharmaceutical sector of around 15%, twice as fast as other markets in western countries.