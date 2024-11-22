Merck KGaA: Green Shoe underwriting option used to full

- Merck KGaA of Germany says the "Green Shoe" option of underwriting banks to cover multiple allotments made available via authorized capital when the company went public (Marketletters passim) has now been exercised to its full value of 5 million ordinary shares. At the same time, Merck used its rights to increase the complementary capital by a nominal 35 million Deutschemarks to 635 million marks ($450.5 million). And it divested its diagnostic business' fully-automated electrophoresis systems to Olympus Diagnostica GmbH.
