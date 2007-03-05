Friday 22 November 2024

Merck KGaA holds nearly all voting rights of Merck Serono

5 March 2007

Darmstadt, Germany-headquartered Merck KGaA says that the preliminary final result of the public tender offer for all publicly-held bearer shares of Merck Serono SA (formerly the Swiss drugmaker Serono SA). Following the expiration of the offer period on February 22 and including those shares purchased on the market, Merck holds a total of 11,013,040 registered shares of Merck Serono with a par value of 10 Swiss francs each and 10,923,150 of Merck Serono's bearer shares with a par value of 25 francs each.

This corresponds to 100.4% of the voting rights of Merck Serono entered in the Swiss Commercial Register as well as an interest of 100.6% in the share capital. The amount of more than 100% is a mathematical result since the calculation was based on the share capital entered in the Commercial Register as of the balance sheet date. Merck Serono's share capital has meanwhile increased due to the exercise of options. Merck currently holds 99.1% of actually-issued voting rights as well as 98.7% of actually-issued share capital.

After reaching the necessary threshold of 98%, Merck now plans to conduct a squeeze-out for the remaining outstanding shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in Merck Serono's actual share capital.

