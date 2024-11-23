Merck KGaA Increases Stake In Pakistan

The German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA has increased its stake in the Pakistani pharmaceutical firm A D Marker by 26%. Merck now holds a 75% stake in the Pakistani company, which has been renamed Merck Marker.

Merck's involvement in Pakistan goes back to 1962 when it established a scientific promotion office to market pharmaceutical products. After a local manufacturing agreement was signed with A D Marker & Sons in 1974, a joint venture with the Pakistani company was created in 1982. Merck held 49% in this new company.

Today, Merck Marker operates in the pharmaceutical, laboratory and specialty chemical businesses and, in 1995, posted turnover of 40 million Deutschemarks ($26.4 million).