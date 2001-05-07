Merck KGaA operating profits up 17% as Glucophage products continue to rise

Merck KGaA of Germany has announced a 12% rise in sales forfirst-quarter 2001 to 1.78 billion euros ($1.59 billion), while operating profits climbed 17.1% to 212 million euros. Net income, excluding exceptional items, increased 16% to 89 million euros.

The major driver of growth was the group's pharmaceutical division which rose 9.5% to 759.4 million euros, and prescription drugs increased 7.3% to 477 million. Once again, Merck's top earners were the diabetes treatments Glucophage (metformin), the extended-release form Glucophage XR and the combination drug Glucovance (glyburide and metformin), which is sold along with marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb. Global sales of the drugs rose 36% to 653 million euros, though Merck did not indicate what percentage of that total it receives.

Generic drugs sales rose "a very pleasing" 20% in the quarter to 204 million euros, with strong growth recorded in France, Australia, the USA and Canada. Merck's liquid crystals business also made a useful contribution to turnover, climbing 20% to 66 million euros.