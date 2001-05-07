Merck KGaA operating profits up 17% as Glucophage products continue to rise

Merck KGaA of Germany has announced a 12% rise in sales forfirst-quarter 2001 to 1.78 billion euros ($1.59 billion), while operating profits climbed 17.1% to 212 million euros. Net income, excluding exceptional items, increased 16% to 89 million euros.
The major driver of growth was the group's pharmaceutical division which rose 9.5% to 759.4 million euros, and prescription drugs increased 7.3% to 477 million. Once again, Merck's top earners were the diabetes treatments Glucophage (metformin), the extended-release form Glucophage XR and the combination drug Glucovance (glyburide and metformin), which is sold along with marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb. Global sales of the drugs rose 36% to 653 million euros, though Merck did not indicate what percentage of that total it receives.
Generic drugs sales rose "a very pleasing" 20% in the quarter to 204 million euros, with strong growth recorded in France, Australia, the USA and Canada. Merck's liquid crystals business also made a useful contribution to turnover, climbing 20% to 66 million euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze