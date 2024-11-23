Merck KGaA Pharma Sales Up 16%

Germany's Merck KGaA says its pharmaceutical business sector achievedturnover of 3.91 billion Deutschemarks ($2.31 billion) in 1996, an increase of 16% on the previous year. Group sales rose 10.9% to 6.95 billion marks and net income leapt 36.3% to 502 million marks.

Accounting for 56% of total group sales, pharmaceuticals contributed strongly, the company says, with the branded prescription and generics business, as well as over-the-counter products, showing "a very positive development." With the acquisition of Seven Seas in the UK and Monot in France (Marketletters passim) Merck says it has strengthened its self-medication business. Group R&D spending was 17% higher at 659 million marks.

By region, total sales were down 0.4% in Germany while in the rest of Europe they increased 11.8% to 2.88 billion marks. North American turnover saw the strongest increase, 21.7% to 1.02 billion marks, and sales in Latin America improved 20.9% to 526 million marks. The Asian market saw a rise of 7.3% to 881.1 million marks.