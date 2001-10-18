Merck KGaA picks Oriola for Finnish distribution

Merck KGaA has entered into an agreement with Oriola Oy of Finland, forthe distribution of its pharmaceutical products in that country, effective January 1, 2002. At present, annual sales of Merck Oy, the German firm's subsidiary in Finland, are put at 10.2 million euros ($9.3 million).

Oriola is a health care wholesale and distribution company, including pharmaceutical products, and has annual invoiced sales of about 600 million euros. Its share of pharmaceutical distribution in Finland is around one-third.