Merck KGaA Reports 8% First-Half Sales Growth

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that first-half 1996 turnover improved 8.1% to 3.44 billion Deutschemarks ($2.32 billion). In comparison with the first quarter, the second is marked by a considerable business revival, according to the firm.

Pharmaceutical sales rose 10.3% to 1.92 billion marks ($1.29 billion) but after adjustments for changes due to acquisition and sale of participations in 1995 and 1996, the increase amounted to 11.3%. Merck says "all business fields, including contrast media of our Bracco participation, generics, ethicals and the self-medication sector, contributed to this increase, generics with a growth rate of 45%."

Sales of the laboratory business improved 6.1% to 833 million marks. International operations, which reflected favorable exchange rates, largely contributed to the increase in turnover. Specialty chemical sales at 656 million marks for the first half rose a modest 3.6%.