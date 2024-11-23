- Merck KGaA rumored to be on verge of acquiring UK company Seven

- Merck KGaA is rumored to be on the verge of acquiring the UK company Seven Seas, which manufactures vitamin supplements. Reports from sources "close to the talks" are suggesting that "the deal is 95% there." This has not been confirmed by Merck KGaA or Hanson of the UK, Seven Seas' parent company. Merck KGaA is looking to improve its position in the over-the-counter market, and recently acquired Laboratoires Monot of France (Marketletter April 1) from Cofige Holdings. Self-medication currently accounts for 13% of total pharmaceutical sales in Europe at Merck, and is believed to have the potential to reach 25%.