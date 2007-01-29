Merck KGaA's 2006 results as expected

Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA posted a strong set of results for full-year 2006. Sales for the group as a whole rose 8.5% on 2005 to 6.26 billion euros ($8.10 billion), largely in line with analysts' consensus forecast. Lehman Brothers, however, predicted income of 6.34 billion euros.

Fourth-quarter 2006 sales for the group as a whole jumped 9.0% to 1.62 billion euros despite negative currency effects, while Merck's full-year operating result rose 25% to 1.10 billion euros, surpassing the previous record high, set in 2005, of 883.0 million euros. Merck's full-year earnings before interest and tax jumped 39% to 1.32 billion euros, while fourth-quarter 2006 EBIT increased 36% to 192.0 million euros. On the day of the news, the firm's share price rose 0.9% to 90.37 euros.

Strong contribution from Rx drug unit