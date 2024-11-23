Merck KGaA Sets Up New Shanghai Firm

Germany's Merck KGaA has set up a new company, E Merck InternationalTrading, in Shanghai, China. Merck says the new firm will be able to seize opportunities to expand the group's business in China, which could not be achieved by the existing representative office. It will focus its business activities on import, marketing and distribution of Merck products.

Another objective will be to seek cooperation with other companies for logistic purposes. At present, the company employs 18 people in laboratory products, pigments, electronic chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Meantime, another German-funded company, Beijing Pharma Dynamics, has been set up in the Beijing Economic and Technical Development Zone, with an investment of $8 million. It is due to start production in 1998, reports the Beijing Review, with 40% going to exports.