Merck KGaA Sets Up New Shanghai Firm

Germany's Merck KGaA has set up a new company, E Merck InternationalTrading, in Shanghai, China. Merck says the new firm will be able to seize opportunities to expand the group's business in China, which could not be achieved by the existing representative office. It will focus its business activities on import, marketing and distribution of Merck products.
Another objective will be to seek cooperation with other companies for logistic purposes. At present, the company employs 18 people in laboratory products, pigments, electronic chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Meantime, another German-funded company, Beijing Pharma Dynamics, has been set up in the Beijing Economic and Technical Development Zone, with an investment of $8 million. It is due to start production in 1998, reports the Beijing Review, with 40% going to exports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze