Merck KGaA Turnover Rises 8.5%

Germany's Merck group says sales for the first five months of 1996 rose 8.5% to 2.83 billion Deutschemarks ($174.3 million). The main contributor, Merck KGaA's pharmaceutical division, saw turnover increase 11% to 1.57 billion marks, according to group chairman Hans Joachim Langman.
Speciality chemicals posted a turnover of 544 million marks, a rise of 4.7%, while the company's laboratory business sector improved 6.7% to 695 million marks. Merck forecasts "an ongoing positive sales and earnings development" for the whole of this year.
