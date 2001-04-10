Merck, Prometic in biopurification alliance

Merck KGaA is building on its leading position in the biopurificationmarket by forming an alliance with ProMetic, and using its mimetic ligand technology. This will offer manufacturing companies a one-stop solution for purifying monoclonal antibodies, which represents one of the fastest-growing sectors of the biotechnology industry. The bioprocessing portion of the market is expected to grow rapidly, having an estimated value of $200 million per year. This alliance also facilitates ProMetic's expansion in the North American and European markets.