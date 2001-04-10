Merck, Prometic in biopurification alliance

Merck KGaA is building on its leading position in the biopurificationmarket by forming an alliance with ProMetic, and using its mimetic ligand technology. This will offer manufacturing companies a one-stop solution for purifying monoclonal antibodies, which represents one of the fastest-growing sectors of the biotechnology industry. The bioprocessing portion of the market is expected to grow rapidly, having an estimated value of $200 million per year. This alliance also facilitates ProMetic's expansion in the North American and European markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze