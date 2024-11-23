Saturday 23 November 2024

Merck's Singulair Shows Promise In Asthma

29 May 1997

Merck & Co's leukotriene D4 receptor antagonist Singulair (montelukastsodium), may significantly improve chronic symptoms and quality of life for asthmatics, according to data presented recently at the American Lung Association conference in San Francisco, USA.

In a study of 681 adult chronic asthmatics, administered oral Singulair 10mg once daily for three months, asthma-free days increased by 37%, while asthma exacerbations decreased by 31% compared to placebo. In addition, only 6.9% of Singulair-treated patients required additional oral corticosteroid treatment, against 9.9% of the placebo group. Treatment with Singulair significantly improved patient quality-of-life assessments and measurements of airway obstruction.

In a two-month study of Singulair, 336 pediatric patients aged six-14 received a 5mg chewable formulation of the drug once a day. Around 40% of these patients were concomitantly treated with inhaled corticosteroids. Compared to placebo, Singulair-treated patients saw significant improvements in breathing measurements, a reduced need for beta-agonists, and improved quality of life.

