Mexican Drug Control "Inadequate"

The Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Investigation, the AMIIF, hassaid that the country's recent health legislation is insufficient to protect consumers and industry from drugs of dubious quality, particularly imported generics.
The AMIIF claims that generic drugs are not produced in Mexico because the prices of branded drugs in the country are among the lowest in the world. While it says it is not opposed to generics, it is concerned about the presence on the market of products from countries with poor quality control, such as India and China.
The simplifications in the new health law are welcome, says the AMIIF, but it seeks more precise definitions and closer contact with the medical professions over standard products and new introductions, particularly in the case of imports. AMIIF executive director Jaime Santos says that what is needed is a definition of what are generic and interchangeable products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze