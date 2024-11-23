Mexican Drug Industry Sales Forecasts

The National Chamber of the Mexican Pharmaceutical Industry has saidthat it expects drug sales this year to reach $3.61 billion, representing 95% of the total national market. In addition, a further $100 million in sales is expected from exports to the USA, Canada, Central America and Africa.
Chamber president Guillermo Schiefer said the industry's major preoccupation at present is with Mexico's new health legislation, which it says will cause serious problems for the national industry through opening up the market to foreign imports. Mr Schiefer said that the national market has remained stable, with the state health sector the principal client for the acquisition of 50% of the 2.20 billion drug products manufactured in the country.
Not being a major producer of pharmaceutical raw materials, Mexico continues to rely on imports for these, he added.
