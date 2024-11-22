Mexican Health Budget Retained

Despite Mexico's serious economic crisis and curtailment of government spending as part of the economic recovery plan, President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon has honored his promise not to reduce the health budget, which has been approved at 6.3 billion pesos ($903.6 million).

Health Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said that the top priority this year is to provide access to health care for all Mexicans, and that another goal is to extend coverage to the most inaccessible areas of the republic.